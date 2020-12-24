Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Major Shareholder David S. Richmond Sells 42,450 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RMTI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.