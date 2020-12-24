Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $213,195.88 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00333194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 46,379,895 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.