Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

RDS/A has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

RDS/A opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

