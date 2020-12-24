RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,562 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

