Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,033 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of EFT opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

