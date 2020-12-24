Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Up 3.7%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. 288,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 391,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.