SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $655,320.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.85 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

