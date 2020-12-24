Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

BMW opened at €73.38 ($86.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

