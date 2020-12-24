SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $272.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.06 and its 200 day moving average is $300.49. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

