Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. ObsEva SA has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

