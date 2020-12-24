Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shane Brauner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

