Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.92

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.92 and last traded at $127.84, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,375,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

