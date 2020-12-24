Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) Sells 6,208 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $18,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,136.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221,820 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

