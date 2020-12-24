SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.98

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 164925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

SPNE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 55.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaSpine by 120.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

