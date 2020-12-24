Secret Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $31.38 million and $539,521.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,335.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00406029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027402 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.01434720 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

