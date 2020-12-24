Sei Investments Co. Buys 36,698 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

