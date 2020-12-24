Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,848 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 435.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 51.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $49,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,555. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.62.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

