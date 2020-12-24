Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

