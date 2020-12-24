Sei Investments Co. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

