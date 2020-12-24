Sei Investments Co. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

