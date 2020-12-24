Sei Investments Co. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 773.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 354,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

