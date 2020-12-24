Sei Investments Co. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Umpqua by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

