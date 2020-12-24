Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,848 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.62.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,555 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

