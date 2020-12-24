Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

