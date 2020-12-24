Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,305 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of PEGA opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $140.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

