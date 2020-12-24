Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

