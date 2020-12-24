Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of SELB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 965,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,084. The stock has a market cap of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,101,490 shares of company stock worth $18,461,995. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

