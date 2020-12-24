Sempra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.
SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
