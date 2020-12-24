Sempra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

