Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $1.17. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,960,778 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

