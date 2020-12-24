Sentinel Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $54,594.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

