Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $120,543.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00339149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00031708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

