SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.52. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
