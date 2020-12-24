SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.52. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

