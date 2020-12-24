SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,173.75 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $109,173.75 and approximately $232.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.03 or 0.02586570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00458905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.22 or 0.01232378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00643738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00253738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00065522 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

