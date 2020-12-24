Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

