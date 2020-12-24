Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 9.68 ($0.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £96.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34. Savannah Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.16).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

