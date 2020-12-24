Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases 230,000 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $604,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,742,539.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,069,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on PDLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
About PDL BioPharma
PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.