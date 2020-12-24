Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31. 56,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 77,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.