SingularityNET 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00323159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,792,236 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

