Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 324,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 92,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

