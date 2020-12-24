SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

