Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.79. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 30,579 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.