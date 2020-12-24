SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLCJY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

