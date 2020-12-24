SmartCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $155,227.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $155,227.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000175 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012014 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

