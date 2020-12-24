Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

