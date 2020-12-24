Social Send (SEND) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Social Send has a total market cap of $558,459.04 and approximately $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030367 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001381 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002148 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

