Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) Shares Down 25%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 48,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$672,795.00 and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70.

About Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

