Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 467,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,649% from the average session volume of 26,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$6.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.