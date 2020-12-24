Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

