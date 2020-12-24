Sony (NYSE:SNE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

