Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 11,228,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,569,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 323,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

